Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

