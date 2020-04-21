Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $64,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 1,518,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,560. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.