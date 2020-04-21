Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

ROP traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.07. 37,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

