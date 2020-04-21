Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.10

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 311.24 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 627.76.
In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). Over the last three months, insiders bought 928 shares of company stock valued at $494,190.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
