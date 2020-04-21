Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.10

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 311.24 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 627.76.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). Over the last three months, insiders bought 928 shares of company stock valued at $494,190.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 756.40 ($9.95).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

