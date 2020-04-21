Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $51,560,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

Shares of ROL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 37,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

