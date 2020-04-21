Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Trading 20% Higher

Rogue Resources Inc (CVE:RRS)’s stock price traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

