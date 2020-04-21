Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Elefante Mark B raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. 289,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,313. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

