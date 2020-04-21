Robert W. Baird Trims MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $16.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $967.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,747,000 after buying an additional 63,441 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,150,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MEDNAX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 126,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,748,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

