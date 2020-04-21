Robert W. Baird Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $20.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Cfra lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 917,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $860.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

