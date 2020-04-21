RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in RLI by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

RLI stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. 42,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

