Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

