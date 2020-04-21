Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,870 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,870 ($64.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,832.50 ($50.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,579.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,082.97. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

