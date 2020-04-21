Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,710 ($61.96) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,832.50 ($50.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,579.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,082.97. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

