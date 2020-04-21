Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTRX. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

RTRX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

