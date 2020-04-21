Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 315,213 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315,213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $90,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

