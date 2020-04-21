Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.09-1.13 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

