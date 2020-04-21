resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

NASDAQ:TORC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 11,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,927. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in resTORbio by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

