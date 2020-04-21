Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Restaurant Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 96.13 ($1.26).
Shares of RTN opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.81. The firm has a market cap of $299.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.44.
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
