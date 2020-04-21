Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Restaurant Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 96.13 ($1.26).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.81. The firm has a market cap of $299.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.44.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Research analysts predict that Restaurant Group will post 2144.000048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

