Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

4/7/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.50 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

3/23/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/3/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 185,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,701. The stock has a market cap of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.98%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

