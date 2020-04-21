Relx (LON:REL) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Relx to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,968.55 ($25.90).

REL opened at GBX 1,858 ($24.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,706.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,860.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

