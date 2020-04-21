Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

