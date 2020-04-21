Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $7,680,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 348,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.09.

NYSE FNV opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

