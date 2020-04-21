Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

4/9/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/8/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

4/1/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

2/25/2020 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $360.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

