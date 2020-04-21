Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) recently:

4/20/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $73.00 to $60.00.

WWE stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 325,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

