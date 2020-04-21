Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 859,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

RMAX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,919. Re/Max has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

