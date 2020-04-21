Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $437.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,415 shares of company stock valued at $54,051,064. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 243.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after buying an additional 102,029 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 833.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 1,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

