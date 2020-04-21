Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RJF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

