Raymond James Analysts Give CAE (TSE:CAE) a C$40.00 Price Target

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.63.

CAE traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.00. 659,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,880. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.63. CAE has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

