Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RAT opened at GBX 1,412 ($18.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.56 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,931.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) target price (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

