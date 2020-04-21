Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 31,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

