Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at at least $6.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.