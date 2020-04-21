Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.87.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,277 shares of company stock worth $4,078,711. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,380,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

