Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and UMeWorld (NASDAQ:UMEWF) Head to Head Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Qualys alerts:

90.1% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 6 8 0 2.57 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $98.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 21.56% 18.38% 10.71% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 13.11 $69.34 million $1.67 64.57 UMeWorld $10,000.00 940.68 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.