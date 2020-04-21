QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.