Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $377.06 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00019340 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, HitBTC and Bitbns. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $135.85 million and $377.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005904 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,294,248 coins and its circulating supply is 102,194,228 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Liquid, OKEx, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Exrates, Bitfinex, Allcoin, GOPAX, Coinone, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BCEX, Iquant, CoinEgg, Liqui, BitForex, Poloniex, Bibox, BigONE, DragonEX, Bittrex, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Crex24, HitBTC, HBUS, Livecoin, Ovis, Coinrail, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, CoinEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

