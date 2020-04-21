Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective (down from GBX 110 ($1.45)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.42.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

