Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.01083302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00195133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.