Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 1,159,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

