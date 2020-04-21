Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $23,526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

