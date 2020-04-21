ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,553. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.