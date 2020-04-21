ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UWM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 33,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

