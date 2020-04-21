ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,901 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

