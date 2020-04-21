Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

