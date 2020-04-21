Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Prologis stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. 831,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

