Professional Planning Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Professional Planning lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Visa makes up 9.5% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Visa by 13.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 551,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

