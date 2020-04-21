Professional Planning Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Professional Planning lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Visa makes up 9.5% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Visa by 13.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
V stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 551,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
