Professional Planning Sells 4,874 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Professional Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $393,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. 1,251,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

