Professional Planning Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Planning lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.07. 12,074,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

