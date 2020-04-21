Professional Planning Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Professional Planning cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 159.3% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 156,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 2,412.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 367,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 352,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.40. 5,618,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.