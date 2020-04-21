Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.44. 4,177,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

