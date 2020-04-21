Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

PG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. 5,017,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,730. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

